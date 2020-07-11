Johns Hopkins sues to block rule on international students

BALTIMORE (AP) — Johns Hopkins University has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration’s decision to make international students leave the U.S. if they intend to take classes entirely online starting this fall. The Baltimore Sun reports the private institution filed the lawsuit Friday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in federal court in the District of Columbia. The Baltimore school says the agency’s decision “completely upended” the university’s reopening plans for the upcoming semester. ICE notified colleges Monday that international students will be forced to leave the U.S. or transfer to another college if their schools operate entirely online this fall.