Iran’s president warns lockdowns could lead to protests

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says that lockdowns meant to curb the spread of the pandemic could lead to street protests over economic problems, his website reported. In a regular Cabinet meeting on the coronavirus on Saturday, Rouhani said the easiest way to fight the virus is to close off all activities. But “then people come and stage protests because of chaos, famine and problems,” he said. Confirmed virus cases and deaths reached a record low in May after mass lockdowns were imposed in Iran. But since then, the numbers have spiked again, with Tehran officials saying a combination of improved testing and reopenings has driven the surge.