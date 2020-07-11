Indian forces kill 6 Naga rebels near Myanmar border

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Police say India’s security forces have killed six separatist Naga militants in an exchange of gunfire in a northeastern state bordering Myanmar. The fighting took place early Saturday as India’s paramilitary soldiers and police officers raided a militant hideout in a thick forest in Arunachal Pradesh state. Police say the insurgents belonged to a group demanding an independent homeland in India’s northeast, where nearly 2 million Naga tribespeople live. The insurgents use their hideouts in Myanmar through Arunachal Pradesh state. The group is in peace talks with the Indian government since 1997. It signed a preliminary agreement in 2015. It observes a cease-fire in Nagaland state, but attacks government forces elsewhere in the region.