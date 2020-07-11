Former St. Patrick’s School hosts open house before demolition

Eau Claire (WQOW) - St. Patrick's school opened its doors on Saturday for the public to get a final look of the building, and take some mementos before the building is torn down.

As WQOW has reported, St. Patrick's Parish has plans underway to tear down the old school and create a larger parking lot.



Mike Larrabee, a parish volunteer, said they decided to have the open house because the parish doesn't have a use for most of the things left behind, so they may as well go to a new home.



People took away anything from furniture to books, to even doors and tiles.



Larrabee said it also served as a way to give those who have memories inside the building some closure.

"It's just an opportunity for people to capture a memory, take home a memory of this place, and we have a lot of that come in here that went to school here many many years ago, so it's kind of a way for people to cope with a sense of loss," said Larrabee.



If you want to take away your own memento of the former school, the parish is hosting another open house on July 25.



Larrabee said the parish doesn't have a set date as to when the building will be demolished, but it is set for sometime this winter.