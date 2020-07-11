Fire destroys much of 249-year-old California church

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. (AP) — A fire destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a nearly 250-year-old California church that was undergoing renovation. Firefighters responded early Saturday to the historic San Gabriel Mission and saw smoke rising from the wooden rooftop. Officials said firefighters entered the church to beat back the flames, but they had to flee when roofing and other structural materials began to fall. A spokeswoman for San Gabriel Mission said crews had recently finished installing the pews as part of a larger renovation of the property to mark the anniversary of the founding of the mission in 1771. The cause of the fire was under investigation.