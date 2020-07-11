Connecticut mayor sues Delta Airlines over dog bite

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Bridgeport’s mayor has gone to court over a dog bite he suffered on a flight. A suit filed in state Superior Court alleges Mayor Joe Ganim was on a Delta Airlines flight in November 2018 when he was bitten by a dog that was accompanying a boarding passenger. The New Haven Register reports the suit says Ganim suffered “serious, severe, painful and permanent injuries” to his lower left leg and that he was forced to undergo a series of rabies shots because the airline didn’t provide details on the dog’s medical history. The airline didn’t respond to requests for comment by the newspaper.