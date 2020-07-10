UN encouraged experts may get to visit oil tanker off Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says it is encouraged that a U.N. team may be able to visit an oil tanker loaded with 1.1 million barrels of crude oil that is moored off the coast of Yemen, posing a serious risk to Red Sea marine life, desalination plants and shipping. Houthi rebels, who control the area where the ship is moored, have denied U.N. inspectors access. But U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said “the local authorities recently signaled they would approve a U.N. mission to the site.” He said “a temporary fix” has been made after seawater entered the engine room.