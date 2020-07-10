Trump undercuts health experts — again — in schools debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is ramping up his attacks on his government’s top health professionals as he pushes the country to move past the coronavirus. Even as U.S. cases and deaths are newly rising, Trump this week challenged the school-reopening guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And he publicly criticized the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. The schools flap has touched a nerve, in particular, because of increasing alarm about how the administration has sidelined, muzzled, and seemed to derail the Atlanta-based CDC. Trump is determined to get past the pandemic as he bids to revive the battered economy and resuscitate his reelection chances.