Mali’s president urges dialogue after thousands protest

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita says he still wants dialogue with his opponents hours after thousands of anti-government protesters marched through the capital. Some of the demonstrators pushed their way into state television offices, marking a dramatic escalation since protests began last month. Keita, who still has two years left in his final term, already had pledged he would revamp the constitutional court that issued now disputed results in April’s legislative election. But the protesters say they want the country’s National Assembly dissolved too.