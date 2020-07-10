Swedish ex-envoy acquitted of planning illegal China meeting

HELSINKI (AP) — A court has acquitted Sweden’s former ambassador to China of exceeding her authority in negotiations with a foreign country, concluding the first trial of its kind involving a Swedish diplomat in more than 200 years. The Stockholm District Court ruled Friday that the prosecutor couldn’t prove that Anna Lindstedt,had gone beyond her jurisdiction and “negotiated in a diplomatic matter with someone who represented the interests of the Chinese state.” Lindstedt was Sweden’s envoy to Beijing from 2016 to 2019. Her trial resulted from a meeting that Lindstedt brokered between the daughter of a Swedish publisher detained in China and two Chinese businessmen with links to China’s Communist Party about the publisher’s possible release.