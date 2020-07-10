Summer getaway underway as new UK quarantine rules in place

LONDON (AP) — The traditional British summer getaway to sun-soaked Mediterranean beaches is set to pick up steam as quarantine restrictions are removed to dozens of countries, including France, Greece and Italy. But with many flights still canceled, resorts still working on ensuring that they are COVID-safe and many potential vacationers reluctant to make a trip abroad in light of the pandemic, Britain’s airports are much less busy than they would be in any other year. The aviation and travel industries are hoping that the new rules will help them salvage part of the summer vacation booking season that has been battered by the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.