Singer says lawsuit over Lady A name is ‘white privilege’

Singer Anita White says a lawsuit filed against her by a country group over the use of the name Lady A is an example of white privilege being used against her. The country band formerly known as Lady Antebellum filed a lawsuit against White this week. The lawsuit seeks a ruling that their use of the trademark does not infringe on her use of the name. But White, who is Black, says she’s been performing as Lady A for decades and feels like she is being erased.