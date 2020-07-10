Hundreds try to storm Serbian parliament as protests heat up

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators have tried to storm Serbia’s parliament. They clashed Friday with the police during for the fourth night of protests against the president’s increasingly authoritarian rule. Demonstrators were defying a ban on mass gatherings amid a spike in virus infections. They threw bottles, rocks and flares at the police guarding the domed parliament building in central Belgrade. Police first used their shields to push back the protesters and prevent them from entering the building. But after repeated attacks, they fired volleys of tear gas to disperse the crowd, and then ended up in running battles with demonstrators. Opposition leaders have said the violence was the work of demonstrators controlled by the government. President Aleksandar Vucic denied that.