Larry is 13 years old and is looking for a calm retirement home where he can just enjoy his days with you.

He arrived in mid-June and is neutered and ready to go. He is an older gentleman and takes daily medications to help with arthritis in his hips.

Larry would appreciate a home without stairs.

If you want a sweet - gentle soul in your life - check out larry!

For more information on Larry, contact the Dunn County humane Society.