Luxembourg PM criticizes Polish leader’s anti-gay comments

BERLIN (AP) — Luxembourg’s prime minister is criticizing the Polish president’s campaign against LGBT rights in the run-up to a closely fought runoff election this weekend. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, married his partner in 2015, a year after his Roman Catholic nation approved a law allowing same-sex marriage, said he was surprised by what Andrzej Duda had said. Duda, a nationalist conservative, recently called LGBT rights an “ideology” more dangerous than communism, and on Monday formally proposed a constitutional amendment to bar same-sex couples from adopting children. Duda faces a tough challenge from the liberal mayor of Warsaw as he seeks a second five-year term.