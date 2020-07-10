London animation studio adapts to finish Disney film

LONDON (AP) — A London animation studio is following the British motto of “keep calm and carry on” during the coronavirus pandemic to complete its first feature film in time for Disney’s planned release early next year. Some 270 crew members have been working from home on “Ron’s Gone Wrong.” They have had to hang under blankets for audio soundproofing and work around patchy home Wi-Fi. Locksmith Animation co-founder Sarah Smith calls the re-imagined production process a logistical “nightmare.” Most of the crew connects to their office workspaces for digital modeling, animation and lighting. Editors then assemble the remote work, sometimes with temporarily out-of-sync audio. The film is set in a world where talking robots have become children’s best friends.