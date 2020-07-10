Seoul mayor’s death causes sympathy, questions of his acts

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The sudden death of the Seoul mayor is triggering an outpouring of public sympathy but also questions about his behavior. Park Won-sun was found dead in the South Korean capital, hours after his daughter reported him missing. Media reports say one of his secretaries lodged a complaint with police over his alleged sexual harassment. Many mourn Park’s death, while others worry sympathy for him could lead to a criticism of the woman who filed the complaint. Despite gradually improvements in women’s rights in recent years, South Korea remains a male-centered society.