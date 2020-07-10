K-9 Emergency Response Team trains dogs to find missing people

Arland, WI (WQOW) - For a group of volunteers in Northwestern Wisconsin, their love for animals goes beyond their own daily lives, but for finding closure for the lives of others.

The K-9 Emergency Response Team is a professional search and rescue organization that assists law enforcement in the search of missing persons.

"We do what we do so others may live," said Jan Thompson, one of the team's handlers.

The team trains and certifies dogs to detect lost people, alive or dead, and evidence surrounding their disappearance. Common training grounds include local cemeteries for the dogs to better recognize the scent of a cadaver.

"Once they have that scent profile in their heads to work an area and distinguish that one burial, it's a lot easier for the dogs," said Thompson.

The team has conducted searches all over Wisconsin and Minnesota, including six this year and most recently just this week. KERT is part of Search Teams of Wisconsin, a collective of rescue teams who work together on statewide searches. The group said it is extremely important to have all hands on deck when locating a missing person.

"You want to find that person as fast as possible," said Thompson. "So when you call us, you get everybody else."

Handlers work for no charge and pay for all operating expenses out of pocket, but their passion for locating loved ones is what keeps them going.

"It's indescribable when you save somebody's life," said Sarah Garfunkel, one of the team's handlers.

"It's about solving the mystery, and trying to bring people back home," said Alex Leary, another handler.

The team said they are always accepting donations to help fund their operations. To learn how, email Jan Thompson at myfarmerbob@gmail.com or tap/click here.