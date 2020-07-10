Israeli troops kill Palestinian accused of hurling firebombs

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank who they say was throwing firebombs at a guard post. Palestinian officials say the man was merely strolling through his village with a friend late Thursday. The army says troops fired at two Palestinians who were throwing Molotov cocktails at the guard post near the village of Kifl Haris, in the Salfit governorate. The Palestinian governor says one of the men, a 29-year-old, was killed and the other was wounded in the leg. He says the two were walking through the village when the Israeli troops opened fire “for no reason.”