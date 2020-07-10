Iran signs agreement to bolster Syria’s air defense systems

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state TV is reporting that Iran’s military chief has signed an agreement with Syria’s president to reinforce Syria’s air defense systems as part of a military cooperation agreement. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, met with Syria President Bashar Assad during his second visit to Syria since 2019. Assad said the agreement signed by both sides is the result of “years of cooperation for confronting terrorism” in Syria. Bagheri said it “will improve the determination of the two nations to confront U.S. pressures.” He didn’t elaborate.