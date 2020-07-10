IndyCar drivers grateful to have fans back this weekend

The IndyCar series will welcome fans for the first time of the year during the REV Group Grand Prix doubleheader Saturday and Sunday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. This marks the third major event of the 2020 schedule after the coronavirus pandemic caused the season to start nearly three months late. Road America’s setup makes it an ideal testing ground for welcoming back fans. The sprawling 640-acre layout allows fans to practice social distancing and roam around the property rather than crowding into a grandstand.