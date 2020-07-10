Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift

NEW YORK (AP) — Goya Foods is facing a swift backlash after its CEO praised President Donald Trump at White House event. Goya was founded in Manhattan in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, immigrants from Spain. The company calls itself the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Robert Unanue, a grandson and now Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event Thursday and said, “We all truly blessed, at the same time, to have have a leader like President Trump.” Almost immediately, #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods and #Goyaway began trending on social media platforms like Twitter, with scorn coming seemingly from all directions, including some big political names.