France ordered to fight pollution or pay millions in fines

PARIS (AP) — France’s highest administrative body has ordered the government to take immediate measures to combat pollution in Paris and several other regions or pay up to 20 million euros ($22.6 million) a year in fines. The Council of State’s unusual ruling Friday came after the government failed to fulfill a 2017 order to reduce pollution in accordance with EU rules. The national government and local governments have announced multiple anti-pollution measures in recent years. But the Council found they were insufficient in eight regions. It threatened to raise the fines even higher if the government doesn’t act. The money could go to environmental groups taking action against pollution.