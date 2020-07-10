France, Germany lead effort to fire up Serbia-Kosovo talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — The leaders of Germany and France are spearheading a fresh effort to breathe life into long-stalled talks to normalize ties between Kosovo and Serbia. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held virtual preparatory talks Friday with Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, aiming to set up a first face-to-face meeting since November 2018 under a European Union-backed dialogue process. Vucic said the Europeans have unrealistic expectations, especially if they want to discuss Kosovo’s independence. He and Hoti are set to hold more video talks on Sunday. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Serbia has not recognized, and tensions still simmer between the Balkan neighbors.