Fair Food Shindig takes over Northern WI State Fairgrounds

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The smells of the fair are floating through the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Despite there being no 2020 fair there is fair food in Chippewa Falls.

It is the "Fair Food Shindig" and it is happening all weekend long.

Just head to the fairgrounds and get your hands on some cheese curds, cheese steak or even a deep fried grilled cheese.

The food stands will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday.

You can find a more detailed menu here.