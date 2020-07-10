Dozens gather for Amplify Black Voices Rally in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - On Friday night, dozens of people gathered at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire for the Amplify Black Voices Rally and MN Donation Drive.

VoteMob EC hosted the event in hopes of providing Black students, faculty, and community members a platform to share their experiences as a Black person.

The rally included speeches, musical performances, drumming, and poetry.

Rally organizer, Eleni Seyoum, said even though it's been more than a month since the death of George Floyd, it's important to keep the momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement going.



"So that we can keep that conversation going. So they can keep feeling that same pain that Black people feel every single day. We hope this is a reminder of that," said Seyoum. "We know that the people who are showing up are already more open-minded, but it's important for those who don't, the people who forget, that we keep that going. That we keep telling them it's still important. We still have to do something. It doesn't end just when it's not trending anymore."

The group also accepted donations for communities in Minnesota in need of essential supplies.

All donations will go towards the Chippewa Valley United Relief Efforts at the Lismore Hotel.