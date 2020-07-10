Church singing ban strikes sour note with California pastor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Some pastors are ignoring a new California ban on singing or chanting in church to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The American Center for Law and Justice, which has ties to President Donald Trump, is encouraging church leaders to defy the order and says it will sue the state. Director Jordan Sekulow says, “We can’t stand by and watch as California strips its believers of their God-given right to raise their voices in worship and praise.” Erwin Chemerinsky, dean of the law school at the University of California, Berkeley, said courts have ruled such orders are legal and enforceable.