Chippewa Falls man charged with sexually assaulting children

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Charges of sexually assaulting children were filed on Friday against a Chippewa Falls man.

Terry Boehnen, 37, faces two counts of 1st degree sexual assault - sexual contact with a child under 13.

Lake Hallie police say they talked to five children who ranged in age from five to 13.

All of the children described occasions where they had been touched inappropriately by Boehnen, often while he was tickling them.

Boehnen denied doing anything inappropriate.

He will make his initial appearance in Chippewa County Court on Tuesday, July 14.

Boehnen is the director of risk management at UW-Eau Claire.

News 18 reached out to UW-Eau Claire for comment and they said:

"It is with great concern that we learned of the situation involving our employee, Tim Boehnen. The university has placed Mr. Boehnen on administrative leave at this time. UW-Eau Claire has no further comment on this matter."