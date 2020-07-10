China auto sales off 22.4% in first half of 2020

BEIJING (AP) — An industry group reports China’s auto sales rose 1.8% in June over a year earlier but fell by double digits for the first half of 2020 after the country shut down to fight the coronavirus. The China Association of Auto Manufacturers says sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans in the industry’s biggest global market rose to 1.8 million. That was down from May’s 7% gain but a rebound from February’s record 81.7% plunge after dealerships and other businesses were shut down to contain the virus outbreak. CAAM said sales in the six months through June were down 22.4% from a year earlier.