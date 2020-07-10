Brazil’s Bolsonaro picks pastor as latest education minister

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced his second pick to head the education ministry in 11 days. Professor and pastor Milton Ribeiro will be in charge of one of the government’s most desired jobs. Ribeiro is a former deputy dean of Mackenzie University in Sao Paulo. He also preaches at a Presbyterian church in Santos, outside the metropolis. Religious groups supporting the president say the education ministry is key to boosting Christian values in Brazil and pushing aside what they contend is leftist influence in the schools. Ribeiro will take over after a predecessor who stayed on the job for just five days. Economist Carlos Alberto Decotelli left the post June 30 amid multiple allegations that he embellished his academic credentials.