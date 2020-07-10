 Skip to Content

Blue Ox Music Festival canceled

New
10:29 am Coronavirus, Local News, Top Stories
Blue Ox

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The previously-rescheduled Blue Ox Music Festival now will not happen at all in 2020.

Back in April, organizers announced they would be postponing the event until August 27-29.

Now, they have pulled the plug all together.

"We have been doing everything we could to ensure the best chance of having a Blue Ox Music Festival this year. Unfortunately, this will not be possible. A gathering of our festival’s size would not be safe nor allowed under Eau Claire City-County Health guidelines," organizers said in a statement.

If you had tickets, you should have received an email with instructions to get a refund. If they do not hear back from you, tickets and campsites will be good for 2021.

You can find more on the cancellation here.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content