Blue Ox Music Festival canceled

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The previously-rescheduled Blue Ox Music Festival now will not happen at all in 2020.

Back in April, organizers announced they would be postponing the event until August 27-29.

Now, they have pulled the plug all together.

"We have been doing everything we could to ensure the best chance of having a Blue Ox Music Festival this year. Unfortunately, this will not be possible. A gathering of our festival’s size would not be safe nor allowed under Eau Claire City-County Health guidelines," organizers said in a statement.

If you had tickets, you should have received an email with instructions to get a refund. If they do not hear back from you, tickets and campsites will be good for 2021.

You can find more on the cancellation here.