At least 10 killed, 30 missing in Nepal landslides

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rain have killed at least 10 people and left 30 others missing in Nepal. Police say seven people died when mudslides hit three different spots around the western resort town of Pokhara on Friday. Just to the north, a landslide swept through two villages in Myagdi district, damaging 37 houses. A government administrator says so far three bodies have been pulled out but 30 more are still missing. Roads are also blocked by mudslides, making rescue efforts difficult while continuing rains prevented helicopter flights. Landslides are common in the Himalayan nation during the monsoon season that began in June and lasts up to September.