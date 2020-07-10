A look at the cases behind the Supreme Court rulings

The Supreme Court’s rulings in two cases involving access to President Donald Trump’s financial records were the last ones of the court’s term. One case had to do with whether Congress could get access to Trump’s financial records. The other case had to do with whether prosecutors in New York could get them. In the New York case, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2, rejecting broad arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president is immune from investigation while he holds office. In the case involving Congress, the court’s 7-2 ruling returns the case to lower courts, and it’s unclear how quickly the case might be resolved.