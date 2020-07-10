2 New Orleans statues toppled, 1 vandalized with red paint

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities say at least two statues of prominent historical figures were pulled from their pedestals in New Orleans and another has been covered with red spray paint. Toppled late Thursday were statues of Confederate officer Charles Didier Drew and one of John McDonogh, a slave owner who left his fortune to educating children. A monument, to educator and philanthropist Sophie B. Wright, was spray-painted with “BLM,” which stands for Black Lives Matter, and had a hood placed over its head. Wright was also a member of the Daughters of the Confederacy. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration said those responsible for the vandalism “will face consequences.”