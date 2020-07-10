2 deputies shot, suspect dead in California shooting

KNIGHTSEN, Calif. (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies have reportedly been shot and a suspect is dead in a shooting in Contra Costa County, California. Authorities say it happened Thursday knight in Knightsen, an unincorporated area about 50 miles northeast of San Francisco. Sheriff’s officials say there was an officer-involved shooting and two deputies were injured but didn’t immediately release other details, including the conditions of the deputies. However, KPIX-TV cites a sheriff’s spokesman as saying the deputies were shot.