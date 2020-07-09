Venezuela socialist party boss announces he has COVID-19

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello has announced that he is sick with COVID-19. The man considered the second-most powerful person in Venezuela after President Nicolás Maduro shared the new Thursday on Twitter. In the brief statement, Cabello said he is in isolation and getting treatment. He ended by adding, “We will win!” Venezuela has had fewer officially registered cases of the virus than much of Latin America, though the numbers have increased in recent weeks. The nation is considered one of the least prepared countries in the world to confront the pandemic. Hospitals are routinely short on critical supplies like water, electricity and medicine.