Son says dad was killed asking for directions in California

DANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The son of a San Francisco Bay Area doctor who was shot to death during an off-roading trip says his father was killed after he stopped to ask a man for directions. Ari Gershman was shot on the Fourth of July while off-roading with his son, Jack, in rural Sierra County. The teenager tells CBS News they had never been to the remote Tahoe National Forest and they pulled over at a fork when John Thomas Conway pulled up behind them on an ATV. Jack says that’s when his dad asked Conway for directions, and Conway pulled out a pistol and started shooting.