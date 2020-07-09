Late Seoul mayor was outspoken liberal who eyed presidency

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Park Won-soon, the longest-serving mayor of South Korea’s capital, a fierce critic of economic inequality who was seen as a potential presidential candidate in 2022, has been found dead. He was 64. Police say Park’s body was located near a restaurant nestled in wooded hills stretching across northern Seoul after he was reported missing by his daughter. It isn’t immediately clear what caused Park’s disappearance and death. Local media reports say one of Park’s secretaries recently lodged a complaint with police over alleged sexual harassment. Park was a human rights lawyer who was credited with winning the country’s first sexual harassment conviction as an attorney.