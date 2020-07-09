New virtual support group launched

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Survivors of interpersonal abuse will now be able to find support virtually, as the Family Support Center in Chippewa Falls is introducing a new support group that meets on Zoom.

The group "Strength in Numbers" will meet on Mondays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from July 13 to Aug 17. Participants can also choose to join anonymously.

An advocate from the center said because of the pandemic, the virtual sessions will provide a consistent outlet for survivors.

"We wanted to have a way for people to still get that support, so we've created this support group," said McKenzie Broeking. "We've talked to other agencies throughout the state to see what they've done, what's worked, what hasn't worked, and trying to find a good time during the day that is going to allow the most people to participate."

For information on how to join the group, email familysupport@fsccf.org or call 715-723-1138 during business hours.