MSNBC appoints Joy Reid as Chris Matthews’ replacement

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC has named weekend anchor Joy Reid to the 7 p.m. Eastern time slot vacated in March when former ‘Hardball’ host Chris Matthews retired on the air. Her Washington-based political show will be called ‘The ReidOut.’ She has been subbing in the hour lately and her appointment was widely expected on the news network that appeals to a liberal audience. Reid, who is Black, also brings diversity to a lineup of hosts that currently has five white men and a white woman between the hours of 5 p.m. and midnight. She says she’s grateful for the opportunity.