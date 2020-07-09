Milan turns to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Liverpool to revive glory

AC Milan has decided returning to the pinnacle of football requires a new approach as its prepares to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the Scudetto. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors and use entertainment events to attract new fans. And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team that just won its league for the first time in 30 years? Milan says it’s been getting advice from Liverpool.