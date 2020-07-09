Local arts organizations receive CARES Act funding

Chippewa Valley (WQOW)- The CARES Act is providing relief to arts organizations across Wisconsin, including right here in the Chippewa Valley.

The Wisconsin Arts Board awarded 110 grants totaling $544,000 in CARES Act funding to 98 fine arts groups around the state. Four Chippewa Valley organizations were selected to receive them, including the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra and Eau Claire Jazz Inc., who will receive $2,000 each. Symphony members said the much needed funding will help them pay employee salaries and facility rental costs.

"A big chunk of the money that we use to put on this music, pair musicians, and pay for things like the theater and the music itself does come from ticket sales," said Anna Rybicki, executive director of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra. "With no ticket sales from our last couple of concerts, this is a great time to have a little extra boost from the Wisconsin Arts Board."

The two other area organizations that received funding were the Chippewa Valley Cultural Association and the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, who each received $5,000.