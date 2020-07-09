Ousted NY prosecutor tells panel Barr ‘urged’ him to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — The ousted U.S. attorney leading investigations into President Donald Trump’s allies has told the House Judiciary Committee that Attorney General William Barr pressured him to resign. Geoffrey Berman, the former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, is providing the panel in a closed-door interview Thursday with a detailed account of extraordinary standoff of his June departure. That’s according to his opening statement obtained by The Associated Press. Berman said Barr “repeatedly urged” him to take on another position at the Justice Department. Berman says he responded he wasn’t interested. The committee is probing politicization of the Justice Department.