Germany sees rise in number of right-wing extremists

BERLIN (AP) — Germany recorded a significant rise in the number of right-wing extremists last year. This comes after security agencies added thousands of members of the country’s main far-right party, Alternative for Germany, to the count. The German government has vowed to step up measures against far-right extremism following several deadly attacks by suspected neo-Nazis over the past year. The annual report from the country’s domestic intelligence agency that was released Thursday also counts an increase in the number of far-left extremists and people with Islamist tendencies in Germany from 2018 to 2019.