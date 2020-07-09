German exports regain ground in May, but a long way to go

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that German exports regained some ground in May, though the gain was far short of making up for big losses at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe. The Federal Statistical Office said Thursday that exports were up 9% compared with the previous month. That followed declines of 11.6% in March and 24% in April. Imports rose 3.5% after dropping 5.3% in March and 16.6% in April. Both figures fell short of economists’ expectations — as did data earlier this week showing that factory orders and industrial production picked up in May.