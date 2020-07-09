Gas line cut in area of 1st and Water Street in Eau Claire

UPDATE: Eau Claire (WQOW) - According to the ECPD Facebook page, authorities are also evacuating Broadway and Hudson St. from 1st through 2nd Ave. Owen Park is also being evacuated.

Eau Claire (WQOW) - According to the Eau Claire Police Department Facebook page, a gas line was cut in the area of 1st and Waterstreet.

Xcel Energy and the Eau Claire Fire Department are on scene. Authorities are currently evacuating the areas of Chippewa St. and Niagara St.

The public is being asked to avoid the area until further notice.