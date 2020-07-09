Former employees at raided slaughterhouse to get back pay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Court documents say about 150 former employees of an East Tennessee slaughterhouse raided by federal immigration agents in 2018 will get $610,000 in back pay and damages. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports a consent order filed in federal court in Knoxville this week says the money will be paid over three years to about 150 former workers at the Southeastern Provision meatpacking plant in Bean Station. After the massive immigration raid, the U.S. Department of Labor sued the plant and its owner for violating federal labor law. Officials said workers were paid less than minimum wage and not properly compensated for working overtime.