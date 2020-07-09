For 1st time, female soldier set to join a Green Beret team

WASHINGTON (AP) — A female soldier has graduated from the Army’s elite Special Forces course and will for the first time join one of the all-male Green Beret teams. It caps a yearslong campaign to move women into the military’s front-line combat jobs. The unidentified woman is one of three female soldiers who have been going through the Army’s Special Forces qualification course at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. She graduated Thursday and donned her Green Beret, along with about 400 other soldiers. Defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters have confirmed that she’s a member of the National Guard.