CVTC creates transfer credit agreement with private colleges, universities

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley Technical College students will now have more places to further their education, through a transfer made with private institutions across the state.

The Wisconsin Technical College System has signed an agreement with the Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, a group of 15 private institutions, that allows students to universally transfer entry level credits and put them toward a bachelor's degree, as long as they receive a "C" or higher.



Director of curriculum at CVTC, Rachelle Phakittong, said students will be able to better plan their education paths, and the agreement offers them some security because they know they won't have to spend time making up coursework at these schools.

"It gives students an opportunity for flexibility and portability of their credits so that they can seamlessly transfer to the private colleges, and know how these credits will be received by the colleges they choose to transfer to," said Phakittong.



Some of the schools in the agreement include Lakeland, Viterbo and Marquette Universities.