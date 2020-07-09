Climate activists protest from Notre Dame Cathedral crane

PARIS (AP) — Greenpeace activists have hung banners from the huge construction crane atop Notre Dame Cathedral accusing France and President Emmanuel Macron of not doing enough to fight climate change. The medieval landmark is under reconstruction after a devastating fire last year and off-limits to the public. The group wants tougher laws on emissions, and accuses Macron of making empty announcements about climate change. Macron last week announced 15 billion euros in new climate measures after Green Party candidates did well in municipal elections across France. But Greenpeace said that money is overshadowed by billions more given to the high-emitting car and aviation industries to help weather the virus-related recession.